WHITEFISH BAY — The Whitefish Bay High School girls swim team put their rivalry with Nicolet High School aside to honor their friend and fellow swimmer, Grant Freeze.

The meet started with a moment of silence to honor the 16-year-old from Fox Point who was killed in a car crash last Wednesday.

"To see other kids swimming their sport and not see him is really painful," Grant's mom, Kellie Freeze, said.

Freeze is finding peace as members of the swim community wrap their arms around her.

"We're so honored and blessed that Grant could be something that unifies so many people," she added.

Grant was a Nicolet Knights swimmer and Ozaukee Aquatics team member who was loved by many.

The Whitefish Bay High School pool was filled with shirts that said Team Grant, and swimmers had his name written on their backs.

"Grant's definitely smiling at us from heaven," Grant's teammate and friend, Mason Lee said.

Whitefish Bay and Nicolet swimmers honor teammate after tragic car crash death

Lee said Grant was much more than a talented swimmer.

"Grant was definitely one of the greatest people I knew."

The pool was filled with cheers, splashes and memories of the teen who touched so many lives.

"Grant to me was an amazing friend, an amazing swimmer, and just an amazing kid. He was always there for me when I needed help in swimming," said Itiel Cohen, Grant's Nicolet swim teammate and friend.

It's these stories and memories that bring joy to such a heartbreaking situation.

"He would be absolutely in awe that so many people care about him and know his name," Freeze said.

And now, no matter the school or swim club, they're all Team Grant.

"We're committed to making sure that Grant Freeze's name goes on forever," Freeze said.

