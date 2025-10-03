Teen swimmer killed in crash on way to practice in Ozaukee County

MEQUON, Wis. — A Fox Point teen was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on his way to swim practice at Cedarburg High School, according to his swim coach.

The family and his swim coach identified the victim as 16-year-old Grant Freeze.

According to authorities, Freeze was driving westbound on Pioneer Road at N. Klug Lane when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound dump truck driven by a 57-year-old Town of Cedarburg man.

Freeze was extricated from his vehicle and was flown by Flight for Life to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 57-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Freeze was an avid swimmer and a big part of the Ozaukee swimming community. He recently set state records in swimming for his age group.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip