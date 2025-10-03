Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen swimmer killed in crash on way to practice in Ozaukee County

Posted

MEQUON, Wis. — A Fox Point teen was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on his way to swim practice at Cedarburg High School, according to his swim coach.

The family and his swim coach identified the victim as 16-year-old Grant Freeze.

According to authorities, Freeze was driving westbound on Pioneer Road at N. Klug Lane when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound dump truck driven by a 57-year-old Town of Cedarburg man.

Freeze was extricated from his vehicle and was flown by Flight for Life to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 57-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Freeze was an avid swimmer and a big part of the Ozaukee swimming community. He recently set state records in swimming for his age group.

