West Allis, Wauwatosa residents react as fire department merger talks heat up

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Plans for a joint fire department between West Allis and Wauwatosa could be moving forward soon, with residents in both communities sharing mixed opinions about the potential merger that could unlock significant grant funding opportunities.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/residents-react-as-wauwatosa-and-west-allis-explore-the-possibility-of-merging-fire-and-ems-services

The West Allis Common Council and Wauwatosa Government Affairs Committee recently reviewed a draft term sheet outlining the framework for a potential agreement.

The draft term sheet covers topics such as minimum performance standards, cost sharing, governing body, services, and more for a shared fire department between the two municipalities.

The proposal calls for a 10-year initial term with 50/50 cost-sharing between the cities, based on their similar budgets and service levels.

"I think in the long run, it's going to be able to save the taxpayers some money, especially on taxes," said Ed Mazelis, a Wauwatosa resident. "I think that the idea is good because I think eventually different counties and different cities are going to have to merge to make it work."

Mike Beiermeister Ed Mazelis, Wauwatosa Resident

However, some residents remain skeptical about the process. Chris Byas, a West Allis resident, expressed resignation about the decision-making process.

"They're going to do what they want, regardless of what I want," Byas said. "So hopefully it works out."

Mike Beiermeister Chris Byas, a West Allis Resident

The merger would be implemented in four phases over two years, with either city able to withdraw with two-year notice. A study commissioned by both cities found potential savings of $7 million over five years, plus improved response times while maintaining current service levels.

Beyond the direct cost savings, the joint department would be eligible for an Innovation Fund grant that could provide additional financial benefits. The merged department would qualify for this funding opportunity that individual departments cannot access, potentially adding to the overall financial advantages of the partnership.

"I think it's a good idea because they're both small towns, and it gives it more coverage, and people will be safer," said Sue Miller, a West Allis resident.

Mike Beiermeister Sue Miller, a West Allis Resident

The agreement would create a joint fire department operating as a nonprofit corporation under Wisconsin state law. The department would maintain service levels consistent with national programs including the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, the Insurance Service Office, and the National Fire Protection Association.

Under the draft term sheet, budget growth for the new joint fire department will be capped — generally at the Consumer Price Index plus two percent, or four percent after the innovation grant period — with a set increase of 2.84% annually in the first five years.

Property and equipment will remain owned by each city at first, leased to the joint department, with clear provisions outlining how assets will be transferred, valued, or divided if the partnership ends.

A joint sinking fund for vehicle replacement will be established, funded through the innovation grant and yearly appropriations, and managed under a 10‑year capital plan.

Operational support functions such as human resources, legal services, finance, IT, fleet management, and communications will be either split or jointly managed to maximize efficiency.

Both cities currently operate independent fire departments with similar budgets and staffing levels. Wauwatosa serves 49,363 residents from four fire stations with a 2025 budget of $16.3 million, while West Allis serves 58,874 residents from three stations with a budget of $16.4 million.

The joint department would be governed by a board including the mayor, council president, and city administrator from each municipality. Fire commission appointments would include three residents from each community.

No action was taken by either government during the recent meetings, giving elected leaders more time to review the proposal before making a final decision. Discussion will continue next month.

Learn More: https://www.wauwatosa.net/public-safety/potential-fire-merger

Learn More: https://www.westalliswi.gov/page/fire-department-merger

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip