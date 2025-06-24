Residents react as Wauwatosa and West Allis explore the possibility of merging fire and EMS services

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — West Allis and Wauwatosa leaders are exploring the possibility of merging their fire departments.

It is a story TMJ4 started looking into after receiving a letter expressing concern over the subject, the pace and communication to the public.

Both cities approved a study in the spring during public meetings. The consulting group McMahon Associates is analyzing both organizations to provide data on what a consolidation could look like.

"The bottom line is we need to reserve our fire service in both communities. We may be at the point in the near future where we won't be able to do that financially, and it's because the legislature has very antiquated financing laws," Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told TMJ4.

McBride made it clear that the study is still underway and nothing has been decided. He assures there will be multiple opportunities for public input.

"We have a $1.5 million budget gap that we have to close not through any fault of own own. Our budget is 25% lower than it was in the 1970s. So we've tightened our belts. We're at the point where we have to look at other options," McBride explained.

In West Allis, new homeowner Ashley Lynd hopes people will keep an open mind.

"If it's something where they need to pool resources and feel like this is something better for both towns in the future I think it's something good," Lynd said.

Down the road in Wauwatosa, longtime resident Carri Brewer believes exploring new options is a good thing. She wants to see what the study finds and plans to follow the consideration as it moves forward.

"It's always important to stay abreast of the issues, especially local ones and ones that could impact your life if you were to need that service," Brewer stated.

The study is expected to be completed later this summer.

Records show that the study costs $45,900 to conduct. Wauwatosa and West Allis split the expense.

The City of West Allis issued the following statement in response to TMJ4's inquiry.

In March 2025, the City of West Allis Common Council approved a study to explore the potential for a fire service merger with Wauwatosa. The study is currently in progress. We expect to receive the final report later this summer.

Once the report is complete, City leadership will review the findings and determine appropriate next steps. A merger would only make sense if service levels to the communities were maintained. No decisions have been made, and we remain committed to keeping the community informed of the process.

