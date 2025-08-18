WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Residents are trying to recoup their losses after historic floods destroyed their property, and are finding that some of their insurance plans are more helpful than others.

At the Element 84 Apartments, many renters are finding out how far their renters insurance and car insurance can help them out.

"I love West Allis, and I want to keep living here, but you know, it's hard to see it in shambles,” said renter Allyse Yagoda.

Yagoda is one of many residents in West Allis who has been impacted by last week's floods. At her apartment, rushing water and a submerged parking lot got the better of her car that’s now totaled.

Watch: West Allis renters weigh insurance coverage after historic floods

"I had like, [an] acronym for my license plate, like I had A-B-G, so I called it ‘A Big Girl,’ because she was, like, a station wagon, you know? I was so sentimental I cried when the tow truck came and got it,” said Yagoda.

Thankfully, Yagoda has comprehensive car insurance, which helps protect a car against unexpected events outside of one’s control. With this, her insurance company told her they would give her at least $12,000.

"I just spent $2,000 on new brakes last month, so haven't even touched that yet, so they're factoring that in, which is really nice. So hopefully I can get more because of that. And I mean, I feel like they're giving me a good price,” said Yagoda.

Yagoda recommends bringing up any recent repairs made to your car — like new tires, brakes, or windows — because it can increase the value of the damaged property.

The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance recommends consumers consider the following as they evaluate flood damage:

Make a list of damaged items

Take photographs of the damage

Don't throw out any damaged property without the claim adjuster's agreement

While some are having a good experience with their car insurance, another renter, Ken Jelacic, says his renters' insurance hasn't been as effective.

"They [Jelacic’s insurance provider] won't pay for my apartment. They won't pay for my hotel because they said they don't cover flood damage,” he said.

At the time, Jelacic says he and residents in the building had been living without electricity, hot water, or air conditioning for days.

"It's just too hot. The mold and mildew coming up from the garage. It's unbreathable,” said Jelacic.

He's spent hundreds of dollars on hotel rooms and hopes his living situation normalizes this week.

More information on renters' insurance can be found through the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance.

