West Allis bars collecting gift cards to help neighbors affected by historic flooding

WEST ALLIS — Two West Allis bars are stepping up to help community members impacted by the recent historic flooding in southeast Wisconsin, collecting gift cards and pet supplies for those in need.

"My saying I always tell everybody is love big," owner of Eckbar, Mel LeBeau, said.

That's exactly what her community needs after many people were forced out of their homes as water filled their basements and apartments.

"The devastation of, 'Oh my God what are they going to do," LeBeau said.

The gift card collection effort aims to provide immediate assistance to flood victims while they wait for larger relief resources.

"The gift card idea was more of just, 'hey, let's put a smile on their face. Let's come together. And let's do even the littlest bit we can,'" LeBeau said.

She's asking community members to drop off gift cards of any amount to either Eckbar or Mike and Mel's Handle Bar in West Allis.

LeBeau believes these small gestures can make a significant difference for neighbors struggling to recover from the floods. Many residents have shared stories of losing personal belongings and facing costly repairs.

"I really feel like the small acts of kindness is what's gonna matter as they're waiting to receive the bigger resources," LeBeau said.

Michele David, LeBeau's sister, reached out to TMJ4 hoping to spread the word about the collection effort.

"She just gives, and gives, and gives," David said about her sister.

David hopes more people will join the effort to support their neighbors during this challenging time.

"Right now everybody is going through it and we're here to support everybody. And whoever can give, even if it's five dollars ya know something that matters that we can give back," David said.

For LeBeau, this initiative is about returning the support she's received from the community over the years.

"They've saved me so many times," LeBeau said.

You can drop off donations during bar hours at the following locations:

Eckbar | The German Corner Bar: 7408 W Walker St, West Allis, WI 53214

Mike & Mel’s Handle Bar: 5430 W Burnham St, West Milwaukee, WI 53219

