West Allis couple determined to keep business running despite devastating flood damage to their home

WEST ALLIS — Neighbors on 81st Street in West Allis are reeling from the effects of historic flooding that struck the area, causing extensive damage to homes and displacing families.

One resident, Andy Radjenovich, opened the doors to his heavily impacted home to share his experience and the challenges he now faces in recovery.

Radjenovich expressed the heartbreaking reality that he and his fiancé, Melanie, are dealing with after their home was flooded Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"My fiancé and I lost everything," he said, surveying the wreckage that claimed treasured belongings like sports memorabilia, family photos, and sewing equipment.

The flooding, which he said was caused by a combination of heavy rain, a sewer backup, and a water main break, led to unprecedented water levels that inundated their home for the first time.

"We’ve never had water in our house, ever," Radjenovich said, describing the chaotic scene as he recalled reaching the top of the stairs and hearing a sound likened to an explosion.

The situation has left the couple displaced, with their vehicle also claimed by the floodwaters, which rendered it a total loss.

The damage was further evidenced by a hole in the side of their house, a result of basement collapse that allowed floodwaters to surge up to the first floor, almost reaching the second floor of their home.

Despite their overwhelming predicament, Radjenovich and his fiancé remain committed to their responsibilities as owners of the Jackson Grill and Supper Club.

"We have a restaurant to run. Employees who rely on us," Melanie stated. "Our life is crumbling, and I can't allow their lives to crumble, too, because we're suffering devastation."

The couple's insurance company has offered only $5,000 to assist with their recovery efforts at home, prompting them to seek additional support from the community.

They have started a GoFundMe campaign to help regain stability and rebuild their lives.

For those wishing to assist in the recovery of Andy and Melanie, a link to the GoFundMe page is available HERE.

