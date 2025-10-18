Values and Visions: How a small church circle in Wisconsin grew into a women-led movement

GREENDALE, Wis. — A group of women, frustrated with the state of the country, turned to the place many do in their situation—the church —where they formed a small church circle that has evolved into a grassroots movement in Southeastern Wisconsin.

The "Values and Visions" circle began meeting at Greendale Community Church after the 2024 election, when founding members hosted postcard writing sessions and suffragette teas. Now, they have become a significant force for social justice activism in their community.

"Everything just kind of shot off with the election," said Jackie Schultz. "Then we started like doing more like postcard writing and letter writing and that kind of thing. And that's why, I think we started getting, like a big base."

The name "Values and Visions" came to them when they realized, "We have strong values and we're still visionaries," said Nancy Krase.

The group took part in the first "No Kings Day" protest over the summer, and they are holding another "No Kings" rally this Saturday on 76th and Layton in Greenfield.

Saturday's rally is part of a nationwide movement protesting the Trump administration. Organizers have predicted millions will participate this time. In Greenfield, more than 250 people have signed up.

House GOP Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) recently called the No Kings a “hate America” rally backed by the left.

“These guys are playing to the most radical, small, and violent base in the country. You’ll see them on Saturday on the Mall. They just do not love this country,” Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said during a Tuesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.”

However, the Values and Visions members said this one—just like the last one—will be a peaceful event.

"My parents marched with Father Groppi," Linda Raciti said. "So I've always been, you know, kind of on the side of the underdog, whatever, and always non-violent."

Raciti said when people say groups like theirs are violent, she not only gets angry but she also gets sad, "that people would believe that we could be."

Every person in the group has a different reason for getting involved.

Many of the women said they are getting involved for their daughters and granddaughters.

"I benefited from the past, and I was very fortunate," Jan Carlson said. "Now it's my turn to help the next generation and to give back."

The organization plans to continue its monthly educational events, with upcoming activities including a movie night about Gaza campus encampments and ongoing partnerships with other social justice groups.

