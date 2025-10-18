Longtime activist reflects on decades of protest, the current political climate ahead of No Kings rally

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin activist who began protesting the Vietnam War in the 1960s says today's political tensions remind her of the anger and frustration she witnessed during that turbulent era.

Connie Hughes, who has participated in demonstrations for more than five decades, recalls her first protest at the University of Wisconsin with about 100 people expressing outrage over young Americans being sent to war.

"There were probably about 100 people, as I recall, and a lot of anger, because, of course, the people that were going to the war were our age, and they were being killed," Hughes said.

Long-time activist talks about her first protest

She draws parallels between the Vietnam era and today's political climate.

"People don't know what to do. They're feeling lost. They don't know how to change it, they don't know where to go, they don't know what to do, " Hughes said.

Her activism journey took her to California during the "summer of love" before tragedy struck with the assassinations of prominent political leaders.

"I think my life is a historical marker of things that have happened in the United States of America," Hughes said.

Women's rights have remained a central focus throughout her decades of activism. She participated in the Women's March in Washington following the 2016 election, describing it as "very moving" with thousands of women seeking rights, compassion and equality.

'The last big one was the Women's March'

And Hughes isn't done yet; she plans to continue protesting, including attending the "No Kings Rally" planned for Saturday.

Some conservative politicians have condemned the "No Kings" protests as “Hate America” rallies. House Speaker Mike Johnson recently linked Saturday's planned protests to antifa in an interview on Fox News.

“The theory we have right now [is] they have a ‘Hate America’ rally that’s scheduled for Oct. 18 on the National Mall,” Johnson said. “It’s all the pro-Hamas wing and the antifa people, they’re all coming out.”

Hughes views her continued activism as a responsibility to future generations.

"I have a responsibility to my country, to my family, to my grandchildren, to the people who have gone before me to do something," Hughes said.

Connie Hughes talks about why she protests

For younger people hesitant to get involved, she offers direct advice about civic responsibility.

"We all have a responsibility to the country that we live in. It doesn't matter what our age is; if we look the other way, then we will lose all our rights," Hughes said.

'We all have a responsibility to the country we live in'

The most memorable aspect of protests, she says, is witnessing community form among strangers united by shared beliefs.

"You see a community of people who don't really know each other. They don't have a connection, but they're fighting for something they believe in, and that's very courageous," Hughes said.

For Connie Hughes, activism sparks community

To those who question whether individual voices matter, she warns against giving up civic engagement.

"Everyone in this country has a responsibility to vote. Everyone in this country has a responsibility to be educated on the facts," Hughes said.

