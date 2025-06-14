Thousands fill Cathedral Square Park for local "No Kings" protest

MILWAUKEE — The lawn of Cathedral Square Park in Milwaukee was filled with protesters Saturday afternoon as part of nationwide "No Kings" demonstrations.

"It's very uplifting to see the amount of people who come out peacefully to say enough is enough," said Amber, a Milwaukee resident.

Milwaukee joined dozens of other cities in southeastern Wisconsin participating in the national demonstrations organized in response to President Trump's plans to hold a large-scale military parade this weekend.

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.

Several speakers took the stage in downtown Milwaukee to speak out against the current administration as the park quickly filled with protesters.

Shuniya Cooper, one of the speakers at the event, appreciated the show of solidarity among attendees.

"I like that it brings out community, it brings people together and it shows that we can all be different and deal with different things but we all have some of the same fights," Cooper said. "I'm so happy to see that so many people want to be involved in change, so many people want to see good things happen."

Kaylee Staral Milwaukee joined the national protest to criticize Trump's administration, dubbed the "No Kings" protest.

Other attendees expressed similar sentiments about the demonstration.

"Hope. It makes me undeniably hopeful. It makes me feel confident that we aren't alone. The people who are afraid to speak don't have to, there are allies, there are people out there who can speak for you," A protester named Amber said.

Thomas Yost, another Milwaukee resident at the protest, described what the demonstration meant to him.

"Peace, tranquility and freedom. That's what this is about for me," Yost said.

