University of Wisconsin students in Milwaukee and Madison protest war in Gaza

Students at UW Milwaukee joined campuses across the country in protesting what they call genocide in Gaza.

They want university leaders to stop investing in weapons manufacturers that profit off conflict there. They also want the university to remain neutral in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"This is urgent," said Ameen Atta, a student organizer. "This has been going on for so long now. Our university needs to take action. Our community needs to take action."

TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola reached out to UWM for comment. Leaders said in a statement that the war in Gaza is felt by so many and that they echo calls for an end to violence. Those university leaders said they have an obligation to uphold free speech guaranteed by the first amendment and to ensure safety.

Students are also protesting at UW Madison. Leaders on that campus say there will be consequences for anyone who breaks the law during that protest.

University leaders issued the warning to students, faculty and staff over the weekend, saying the Universty is committed to upholding the First Amendment rights of everyone as long as they don't infringe on the rights of others.

Those officials said, in part, "We support your right to protest within these limitations. Failing to abide by these limitations can and will have consequences."

The American Civil Liberties Union also released a statement which reads, in part, "The next few hours, days and weeks will reveal whether First Amendment protections are valued."

