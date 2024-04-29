Gaza campus protests reach UW-Madison

Campus protests against the war in Gaza have reached Wisconsin universities. Hundreds of students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison gathered on the Library Mall on Monday to demand that the university divest from Israel.

"We're here today to show the university that we demand that they end their complicity in the ongoing genocide and the broader injustice being inflicted upon Palestine,” said Dahlia Saba, an electrical engineering grad student and member of Students for Justice in Palestine. "Our institutions have not only said nothing but continue to be complicit and support these ongoing horrors."

Saba said members of her family recently evacuated from Gaza after facing bombings and hunger.

Many of the students demonstrating on campus Monday declined to provide their names, citing fears of suspension or expulsion. Some international students voiced worries that their visas may be revoked for participating in the protests.

UW-Madison Dean of Students Christina Olstad sent a campuswide email over the weekend warning students that there would be consequences for breaking the university’s protest rules, including for camping on campus.

Still, protestors were pitching tents and digging in on Monday. Students told TMJ4 they were prepared to stay until the university meets their demands or until they are removed.

A UW spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday asking whether campus officials would remove tents or punish the protestors.

Paula Rogge, with the Interfaith Peace Working Group, showed up with other local faith leaders to support the students.

“I think it's very inspiring. The students are really paying attention to what's happening in the world,” she said. “We believe they have a right to protest, and in fact I think the rest of us can learn from their willingness to speak out."

Campus protests against the war in Gaza have been staged across the country since protestors at Columbia University were arrested earlier this month. Pro-Israel counter-protestors have also turned out, spurring clashes on some campuses. Few counter-protestors were present at the protest at UW-Madison as of Monday afternoon.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip