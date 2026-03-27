Truck smashes into Third Ward coffee shop leaving customers, building owner shocked

MILWAUKEE — A truck crashed into Grace Coffee Co. in Milwaukee's Third Ward early Friday morning, causing thousands of dollars in damage and forcing the shop to close indefinitely.

Previous Coverage: Truck drives into Grace Coffee in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward overnight

The crash happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Friday, March 27, at the corner of North Water Street and East Erie Street. The Milwaukee Police Department said a driver left the roadway and collided with the building. No injuries were reported.

"Just disbelief, I guess, never thought that this was a possibility," Alex Hintz said.

The crash left broken glass, damaged countertops, and debris scattered right in front of the counter. Surveillance video from inside the shop didn't catch the impact, but it did capture the driver attempting to back up and leave the scene for about 30 seconds. The driver and another person then got out, ditched the truck, and ran south on Water Street.

Grace Coffee Co. Surveillance video from inside the shows the driver and passenger leaving the truck and fleeing the scene.

"We're normally just walk-up service, but I guess we had a drive-through incident this morning," Hintz said.

Mike Beiermeister The aftermath from a truck crashing into Grace Coffee Co.

"Regardless of how or why it happened, we have a big mess to clean up," Hintz said.

The coffee shop is now closed indefinitely, missing out on what was expected to be a busy weekend. Hintz said they are working with insurance and hope to open up as soon as possible.

Mike Beiermeister Alex Hintz is the property owner and a Grace Coffee Co. member.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge, especially as we're getting ready for warmer weather," Hintz said.

Customers arriving for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat found the doors locked and saw the damage inside.

"My jaw dropped. Saw it. It's just kind of crazy. I was just here yesterday," Alex Medina said.

Mike Beiermeister Alex Medina is a customer of Grace Coffee Co.

"I was just like, starting to be a regular there, so it's kind of upsetting to see that it won't be here," Medina said.

Hintz said the coffee shop will post updates on when it will reopen on its social media pages. Grace Coffee Co. has several locations in the Madison area. This is their only location in Milwaukee.

"It's a great neighborhood. We love our location. We love the Third Ward. So just totally shocked," Hintz said.

Mike Beiermeister Alex Hintz is the property owner and a Grace Coffee Co. member.

Milwaukee Police continue to search for the unknown driver. Police said there is no information at this time indicating the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7212. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

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