Truck drives into Grace Coffee in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward overnight

MILWAUKEE — A truck drove through the Grace Coffee Co. in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward on early Friday morning, the owners announced in a social media post.

Due to the extensive damage that was done, the coffee shop will be closed until further notice.

TMJ4

"We're incredibly grateful no one was hurt, and we'll keep you updated as we begin repairs," the coffee shop said in the post.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but have yet to hear back.

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