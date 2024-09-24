Trial underway for driver accused of hit and run that killed a pregnant woman

MILWAUKEE — The trial is underway for a man accused of committing a hit-and-run that killed a pregnant woman.

Twenty-one-year-old Frank Mosley appeared in a Milwaukee courtroom Tuesday facing a string of felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide.

The Milwaukee performer is charged in the high-speed crash that killed 32-year-old Erin Mogensen in 2023. Mogensen had just celebrated her wedding anniversary.

Alex Mogensen

Milwaukee police say Wauwatosa police tried to pull over a BMW that did not have license plates, but the driver sped away. The pursuit was canceled due to safety reasons. The BMW was later involved in a crash at 100th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

Mosley ran away. Police later located him and arrested him with the help of a store receipt found in the stolen BMW.

Most of Tuesday's testimony came from multiple Milwaukee police officers detailing findings from their investigation. One officer explained that the stolen BMW Mosley was driving was recorded traveling at 111 miles per hour three seconds before the crash and 62 mph when it collided with Mogensen's vehicle.

Alex Mogensen Erin Marie Mogensen

“The driver is applying the brakes with such force that the anti-lock brake system has kicked in now... And the roads were dry at the time, so the driver is applying maximum braking,” Milwaukee police Officer Richard Schnier testified.

Mogensen's family was in court; many of them wore purple in her memory and stayed focused on the 32-year-old's legacy.

Since Mogensen's death, her family has been persistent in advocating for change regarding reckless driving. They led the way to a new law creating a mandatory minimum sentence for offenders fleeing police and causing serious injury or death. They are also part of a new effort to monitor sentencing decisions for reckless drivers.

The state rested its case Tuesday afternoon.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning. It was not clear whether Mosley would take the stand.

