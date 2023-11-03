Pregnant woman killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run crash, autopsy shows

MILWAUKEE — A woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run near 100th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Thursday was pregnant, the medical examiner confirms.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Erin Marie Mogensen. An autopsy confirmed she was 7-8 weeks pregnant.

Police arrested the suspect, a 20-year-old man, on Friday.

The ME's narrative report stated the posted speed limit in the area of the crash was 35 miles per hour and the striking driver was estimated to be traveling at a rate of 100 miles per hour.

According to Milwaukee Police, Wauwatosa Police were chasing a stolen vehicle but had to end their pursuit.

Not long after, the suspect crashed the stolen car into another car, killing that driver, Mogensen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days, according to MPD.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Chief James MacGillis said, "This death is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that can follow reckless driving on our roads... It hurts us that an innocent person died today because of someone's irresponsible behavior."

