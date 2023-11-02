Suspect drives into bystander, killing 32-year-old, near 100th and Capitol; police pursuit terminated

MILWAUKEE — A person wanted by police crashed into an uninvolved vehicle, killing a 32-year-old innocent person near 100th and Capitol Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, Wauwatosa police tried to stop the person but they drove away. The Tosa PD officer terminated their pursuit, Milwaukee police said. But the suspect then crashed into an uninvolved vehicle.

The suspect got out of their crashed car and ran away. Police are still looking for the suspect.

The person in the second car, identified as a 32-year-old, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The suspect's car had been reported stolen days earlier, according to MPD.

According to Wauwatosa PD's X account, both directions of W. Capitol Dr. at N. 100 St. are closed until further notice due to a crash investigation.

MPD's statement is below:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at approximately 10:42 a.m., on W. Capitol Drive at N. 100 Street. Prior to the crash, a Wauwatosa police officer tried to stop a vehicle, which fled. The officer terminated pursuit, however, the vehicle (Unit #1) continued to flee and crashed with an uninvolved vehicle (Unit #2). The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot. The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen days earlier. The driver of unit #2, a 32-year-old, sustained fatal injuries. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.





