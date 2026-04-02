The state presented witness testimony and physical evidence today as it works to convince a jury that Tremaine Jones is responsible for a shooting last summer.

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A neighbor testified that he watched the shooting unfold and spoke to Tremaine Jones moments afterward.

"He had cut through some people's yards. He thought it was somebody else," the witness said.

"He thought it was dude?" Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner asked.

"Yes, sir," the witness said.

Watch: Tremaine Jones trial Day 4: Prosecution calls more witnesses

Tremaine Jones trial Day 4: State presents evidence and witness testimony

The state introduced evidence collected hours after the shooting during a search warrant at the house where Jones was arrested. Investigators found a Nike jacket with the words "Just do it." The state says the man seen in videos taken by neighbors shooting a rifle in the street appears to be wearing the same jacket.

Fingerprint experts testified that they found Jones' fingerprint on duct tape wrapped around the rifle believed to be used in the shooting.

Jones' defense attorney, Russell Jones, questioned the fingerprint expert during the trial.

"The only thing we can say is that there is a thumb print at position number 3, that’s Tremaine Jones," Russell Jones said.

"Yes," the expert said.

"We can’t exclude if somebody shot or touched this rifle?" Russell Jones said.

"No," the expert said.

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