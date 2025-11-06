Tragic details emerge in Milwaukee case: Woman found dead, young boy found wandering

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a woman found shot to death in an alley Wednesday morning is related to a young boy found wandering the streets miles away.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, 31-year-old Anya Raymond was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning, around 9 a.m., near 41st and Hampton.

Police say she is related to the 5 to 6-year-old boy found wandering near 9th and Keefe hours earlier at around 4 a.m. Neighbors found the child without shoes or socks.

Police reunited the boy with his family nearly 12 hours later.

Neighbors in the area where Raymond's body was found say the situation is absolutely heartbreaking.

"So when I took my recycling stuff out, my neighbor across the alley from me, we was, he was coming out at the same time and stuff like that, he was like 'Oh, there's a body right there and I looked at I saw the body and of course I took off running to call the police," Rosetta Lampkin-Johnson said.

The investigation into the homicide is still ongoing. No one has been arrested. If you know anything or saw anything, call Milwaukee Police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

