Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Milwaukee police seek assistance reuniting lost child with family

Custom Thumbnail (77).png
Milwaukee Police Department
Custom Thumbnail (77).png
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of a child who was found early Wednesday morning.

The child was located near 9th Street and Keefe Avenue around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

He is described as being approximately 5 to 6 years old, 36 inches tall and weighing around 55 pounds, and is believed to be nonverbal, according to police.

He is wearing a red T-shirt, light gray pants and no shoes or socks. He has a low faded haircut and a stud in his left ear.

Anyone with information regarding the child or his parents or guardians is asked to call District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones