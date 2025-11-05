Milwaukee police seek assistance reuniting lost child with family

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of a child who was found early Wednesday morning.

The child was located near 9th Street and Keefe Avenue around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

He is described as being approximately 5 to 6 years old, 36 inches tall and weighing around 55 pounds, and is believed to be nonverbal, according to police.

He is wearing a red T-shirt, light gray pants and no shoes or socks. He has a low faded haircut and a stud in his left ear.

Anyone with information regarding the child or his parents or guardians is asked to call District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip