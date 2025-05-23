'This is more than we even knew': Cudahy parent reacts to new charges and details in school gun incident

CUDAHY — Parents of a 12-year-old who allegedly brought a handgun to Lincoln Elementary School in Cudahy are now facing criminal charges.

Nan Bin Li and Xiaoping Wang were each charged with one count of leaving a loaded firearm near a child. If convicted, they face up to $500 in fines and/or up to 30 days in jail.

The charges come three weeks after investigators say Li and Wang's 12-year-old son brought a handgun and loaded magazine into the Cudahy school on April 30.

Cudahy parent reacts to new charges and details in school gun incident

"I'm happy to see that the system is doing what's right," a former Cudahy parent, Jason Kuechenmeister said.

"Our parents are responsible for the action for their children," Kuechenmeister said.

The criminal complaint reveals a new concerning detail: investigators say the 12-year-old brought the gun inside the school more than once.

"More than scared. Almost disgusted that ya know this is more than we even knew," Kuechenmeister said.

After this incident, Kuechenmeister decided to pull his young son from the district.

"We don't feel that the communication that's come from the school is honest and timely, and we don't feel safe having our kid in the school district anymore," Kuechenmeister said.

According to the charging document, the 12-year-old admitted to bringing the gun to school twice. Investigators believe the boy had access to the gun since at least October of 2024. The juvenile is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm on school grounds and pointing a firearm at another person.

TMJ4's Megan Lee attempted to speak with Li and Wang for comment and didn't reach them.

