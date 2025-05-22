Charges filed against parents of Lincoln Elementary student who allegedly brought a gun to school

CUDAHY, Wis. — Charges have been filed against the parents of a Lincoln Elementary student who allegedly brought a gun to school in April.

Nan Bin Li and Xiaoping Wang are each charged with leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a child. If convicted, they face up to $500 in fines and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Related: Cudahy 12-year-old facing new charge after gun found at elementary school

Gun discovered in student's backpack

TMJ4 Lincoln Elementary School

According to a criminal complaint filed May 22, a firearm was found April 30 in a student’s backpack at Lincoln Elementary.

The school’s resource officer was alerted by the principal after another student reported the gun to staff. The weapon—a compact semi-automatic 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine—was found inside a backpack or fanny pack belonging to the student, identified in the complaint as K.L.

Child allegedly accessed gun for months

Mark Was

Prosecutors say when first interviewed, the child allegedly told investigators he found the gun in his parents’ nightstand about a week before the incident.

However, in a later interview, he reportedly said he found the firearm during spring break and brought it to school twice. He also claimed he brought the gun to several parks and forgot it was still in his backpack when he went to school.

A forensic examination of the child's phone revealed photos of the gun dating back to March 17, 2025, and as early as Oct. 1, 2024—suggesting he had access to the weapon for at least seven months, according to the complaint.

Related: 12-year-old student taken into custody after handgun found at Cudahy school

Parents admit to unsecured firearm

Wang allegedly told officers her husband owned several guns and said the one in question was bought about five years ago, according to the complaint. Prosecutors say she told officers the gun was kept in an unlocked nightstand drawer without a gun lock or safety device, though other firearms were stored in a gun safe.



Child faces multiple charges

The student is facing several charges, including:



One felony count of possession of a firearm on school grounds

One misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

One misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another person

He was released from juvenile detention into home custody with GPS monitoring following a court appearance earlier this month.

The court ordered the child to have no contact with weapons, Lincoln Elementary School, or the alleged victim in the third charge. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 13.

Arrest warrants issued

Arrest warrants have been issued for the student’s parents, according to court records.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip