Cudahy 12-year-old facing new charge after gun found at elementary school

CUDAHY, Wis. — The 12-year-old accused of bringing a gun and loaded magazine into a Cudahy elementary school appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday.

The student has been at the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center since last Wednesday, when an investigation by the school resource officer led to the discovery of the weapon at Lincoln Elementary School in Cudahy.

The student is now facing a third charge—a misdemeanor—for pointing a firearm at another person. They were previously charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm on school grounds and one misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by someone under 18.

During the court appearance, the student was released from juvenile detention into home custody, but will be required to use GPS monitoring. They were also ordered to have no contact with any type of weapons, no contact with Lincoln Elementary School and no contact with the victim from the new charge.

A pretrial conference has been set for 1:30 p.m. on June 13.

