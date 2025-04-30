12-year-old student taken into custody after handgun located at Cudahy school

CUDAHY, Wis. — A 12-year-old student at Lincoln Elementary School in Cudahy was taken into custody Wednesday after a handgun was found at the school.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, school administration and the School Resource Officer located the weapon following an investigation.

Police also noted there is no threat to the school or the public associated with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

