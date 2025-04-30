Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

12-year-old student taken into custody after handgun located at Cudahy school

Lincoln Elementary School - Cudahy
TMJ4
Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Elementary School - Cudahy
cudahy police.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

CUDAHY, Wis. — A 12-year-old student at Lincoln Elementary School in Cudahy was taken into custody Wednesday after a handgun was found at the school.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, school administration and the School Resource Officer located the weapon following an investigation.

Police also noted there is no threat to the school or the public associated with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones