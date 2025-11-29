Suspect in deadly Milwaukee shooting extradited from Oklahoma

MILWAUKEE — The suspect in a Milwaukee homicide has been extradited to Milwaukee.

Martell D. Haire was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on Friday after his arrest in Norman, Oklahoma, earlier this month.

He is accused of the shooting death of 16-year-old Marquis Champion on Oct. 20. Two other teens were also injured in the shooting.

Before the shooting, Haire had been wanted by local authorities for the past two years on felony charges for child sexual assault.

Haire was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless injury, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he could face 141 years, 6 months in prison and be fined up to $250,000.

