Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested in Oklahoma

The suspect in a Milwaukee homicide has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to a statement from Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr.

Martell D. Haire is accused of the shooting death of 16-year-old Marquis Champion on Oct. 20. Champion was Chambers's nephew. Two other teens were also injured in the shooting.

"Getting the suspect in custody is a huge relief to me and to my family, as well as to the loved ones of the two young men who were shot," Chambers said in a statement. "We want justice for Marquis, and we also don’t want the suspect to be at large and in a position to harm someone else. We want to thank everyone in law enforcement who has worked on the case, and especially the U.S. Marshals and the officers in Oklahoma who captured Haire."

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed Haire was arrested in Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals.

Before the shooting, Haire had been wanted by local authorities for the past two years on felony charges for child sexual assault.

After Champion was killed, a $25,000 reward had been offered for information leading to Haire's arrest.

Haire was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless injury, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he could face 141 years, 6 months in prison and be fined up to $250,000.

