$25,000 reward offered for arrest of Martell Haire in Milwaukee shooting that killed teen

MILWAUKEE — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 37-year-old Martell Haire, who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a teenager and injured two others.

Haire is facing charges for the Oct. 20 shooting near 79th and Hampton that killed 16-year-old Marquis Champion and injured two other teens.

Witnesses said Haire opened fire for no apparent reason.

Police are actively searching for Haire in connection with the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police or Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for the $25,000 reward.

