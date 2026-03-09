Suspect found dead after Estabrook Park homicide

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a homicide in Estabrook Park has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, 28-year-old Jalun Cotton was found dead by suicide Saturday morning in a home on the 3600 block of North 19th Street.

The sheriff's office says the victim, who has been identified by the medical examiner's office as 29-year-old Renesia Thompson, was found inside a car with a gunshot wound at Estabrook Park around 11:39 p.m. on Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the sheriff's office say the gun the suspect used to take his own life was also the gun used in the homicide.

They are calling the shooting a domestic violence matter, and they say they have evidence that confirms the suspect's connection to the victim and the crime scene.

