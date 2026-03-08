SHOREWOOD — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating a deadly shooting after a 29-year-old woman was found inside a car with a gunshot wound late Friday night at Estabrook Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caller contacted Milwaukee County’s 911 Dispatch Center around 11:39 p.m. and reported hearing a man and a woman arguing in the park, followed by gunfire.

Watch: Neighbors near Estabrook Park recount hearing gunshots on Friday night after a 29-year-old woman was killed.

Neighbor hears gunshots before woman found dead in car Friday night at Estabrook Park

Shorewood police and deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the park and found the woman in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbor Lily Markoff said she heard what sounded like two gunshots while getting ready for bed.

“I was in my room getting ready to go to bed and heard two gunshots,” Markoff recalled. “I didn’t think they were gunshots to begin with. I thought it was someone in the alley slamming a trash can loudly.”

TMJ4 News Lily Markoff

She said emergency vehicles arrived minutes later and filled the park and nearby streets.

“I had never seen so many cop cars in one place in person,” Markoff said.

For hours, she said she watched out of her window as deputies searched the woods nearby with flashlights and drones.

For people who spend time at the park, the violence was unsettling.

“Well, that was shocking — nothing like that normally happens in that area,” Keila Robinson-Escudero, who said she walks the trails at Estabrook Park regularly, said.

“It’s usually peaceful. If you come at the right time, there’s nobody here, and you get to relax and enjoy nature,” she said.

TMJ4 News Keila Robinson-Escudero

She said her thoughts are with the victim’s family.

“Her family, my heart goes out to you because no matter what, nothing will ever bring her back,” Robinson-Escudero said.

MCSO said no one had been taken into custody as of Saturday evening, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

