Suspect allegedly high on ecstasy during Milwaukee armed burglary, sexual-assault attempt

MILWAUKEE — Court documents filed Tuesday revealed disturbing new details in a robbery investigation in Milwaukee last Thursday.

The criminal complaint alleges that 26-year-old Sincere Nequon Blake told police he was under the influence of ecstasy when he held two people at gunpoint at a residence in the 2200 block of N. Terrace Ave.

According to victim statements, Blake had a joint in his mouth, slurred speech and red eyes.

Blake is also accused of trying to force one of the victims into a sexual act and of firing the weapon inside the home.

He faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree sexual assault, armed burglary, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At the time of Blake’s arrest, he was in possession of a gun reported stolen in November, according to the criminal complaint.

