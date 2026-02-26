Milwaukee Police investigate shots fired, robbery at Milwaukee residence

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a robbery and shots fired that had occurred on the 2200 block of North Terrace Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to the Milwaukee police, the 25-year-old suspect held victims at gunpoint, entered a residence and fired his weapon. No one was hit by gunfire.

The suspect was arrested at the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story.

