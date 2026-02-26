EXCLUSIVE: Witness recalls robbery and shots fired incident on East Side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a robbery and shots fired that occurred on the 2200 block of North Terrace Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police took a 25-year-old suspect into custody in connection with this incident shortly after 9 a.m.

According to a witness, the suspect held the victims up at gunpoint, forced at least one person into a Milwaukee home and fired shots inside the home.

The witness who spoke exclusively to TMJ4 said he watched the situation unfold from his car and immediately called 911.

"He approached my car, then he directed across the way and held up a contractor," the witness said.

The witness asked to remain anonymous for his safety. He described watching the contractor being forced inside.

"They had some discussion, and then I saw him basically approach the contractor with his hands up walking into the house," the witness said.

Shortly after, a woman fled the home.

"Shortly after, a female ran out saying that she needed police," the witness said.

As he waited for officers to arrive, the witness said fear set in.

"Well, you're just scared for the individual who is running out of the house, and if anyone else is in there," the witness said.

Photos taken by a witness show Milwaukee Police Department officers responding with long guns drawn.

East Side homeowner Pat Van Alyea said the incident shook her neighborhood.

"Oh, it's terrifying," Van Alyea said.

But the arrest brought some relief.

"I can't believe how lucky we are that they caught him," Van Alyea said.

She said this is a good reminder to keep your doors locked and to foster relationships with your neighbors.

The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

