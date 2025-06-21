Summerfest attendees find creative ways to beat the heat

MILWAUKEE — As temperatures soar during the opening days of Summerfest, festival-goers are finding innovative ways to stay cool while enjoying the music and festivities.

"Real hot, real hot. It's hot," said Paul Norwood, who brought his family to the family fountain near the mid gate in order to find relief from the heat.

His son Perion was determined to cool off no matter what. "I don't care if I've got pants on, I'm still going to get in the water," Perion said.

On Friday, Summerfest announced that visitors coming Saturday will be able to bring in one, factory-sealed plastic water bottle that's 20 ounces or less.

When TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister informed Perion and his son Elias about the updated water bottle policy during this heat wave, they were thrilled about the change.

"That's going to be big. We can bring in water bottles. That's going to be a good thing," they said.

Families are discovering multiple cooling options throughout the festival grounds, including misting tents and water fountains.

"We found this when we were coming to the bathrooms earlier, we got very excited," said Abby Wall.

Wall mentioned she would have preferred to bring extra water bottles inside on Friday, especially with cousins visiting. She made sure to have enough sunscreen as well for the family.

"We think through a lot of like, okay, how are we gonna keep them hydrated? How are we gonna feed them snacks? And it's a little tricky at an event like this, where they don't really let you bring much in with you. So trying to find good options here," Wall said.

Despite some of the limitations, the children enjoyed the cooling options available at the festival.

Another refreshing and new activity available to attendees is free kayaking. For 30 minutes, visitors can paddle up and down the lagoon and experience Summerfest from a different perspective. Forward Outdoor is providing the kayaks from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day of Summerfest.

Walk-up opportunities are also available for those interested in paddling.

For people living with disabilities and those who have special needs, the United Spinal Association-Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter Respite Pavilion offers a fully accessible rest area with air conditioning, an adult changing area, and even a designated spot for service animals. It's open noon until 10:00 p.m. during Summerfest.

Despite the high temperatures, many festival-goers are taking the heat in stride.

"We found some good shade, so overall, it's hot, but we've been pretty spoiled living here, and it's really not that bad. So we're thankful to be here," Wall said.

Summerfest also provided some warm-weather safety tips from Aurora Health Care, the festival's official exclusive healthcare sponsor:

-Drink more water than usual and don’t wait to feel thirsty to drink water

-Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

-Pace yourself – don’t do too much

-Take frequent breaks in shaded areas or cooling tents

