A weakening band of rain is moving in from the northwest and will impact parts of southeastern Wisconsin during the mid to late morning hours today. By early in the afternoon, that activity will push south, giving us morning sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Watch: Rain chance, then extreme weekend heat

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Rain chance, then extreme weekend heat

Hot, humid, breezy and sunny this weekend. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued starting at noon Saturday until 7 p.m. Monday. This is going to be a very hot three days of weather, with highs well into the 90s and dew points in the 70s, making it feel like 100 to near 110 degrees. Also, there will be some very warm overnight lows in the 70s to near 80.

With the lack of cooling at night and multiple days of heat, please check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those without A/C. Storm chances will look to cool us down into the 70s and 80s Tuesday through most of next week.

***** EXTREME HEAT WARNING FROM NOON SATURDAY UNTIL 7PM MONDAY FOR MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES*****

***** HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON SATURDAY UNTIL 7PM MONDAY FOR THE REST OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN. *****

FRIDAY: Ch. AM Rain Then Sunshine Later

High: 83

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

Low: 72

Wind: SSW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Hot, and Humid

High: 94

Heat Index: Near 105

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Hot, and Humid

High: 96

Heat Index: Near 105

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 94

Heat Index: Near 100

TUESDAY: Chance Storms, Partly Cloudy

High: 83

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.