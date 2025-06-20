Summerfest relaxes carry-in policy for Saturday due to extreme heat

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is relaxing its carry-in policy for Saturday, June 21 due to extreme heat in the forecast, the music festival announced Friday.

Guests will be allowed to bring in one factory-sealed plastic water bottle that's 20 ounces or less (not including the American Family Insurance Amphitheater).

In addition to the water bottle change, Summerfest said there are misting stations and water fountains available throughout the grounds, and the Bo Black Family Fountain at the Mid Gate will allow kids of all ages to splash and play.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. Monday for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties.

Storm Team 4 forecasts that the high in Milwaukee will be 94 degrees, with heat index values near 105.

Summerfest also provided some warm weather safety tips from Aurora Health Care, the festival's official exclusive healthcare sponsor:



Drink more water than usual and don’t wait to feel thirsty to drink water

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Pace yourself – don’t do too much

Take frequent breaks in shaded areas or cooling tents

