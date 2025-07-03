Students take flight in Milwaukee's July 3rd celebration featuring drone light show

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's skyline will transform Thursday night as 900 drones light up the night sky for the July 3rd celebration, with Carroll University students playing a key role in bringing the spectacle to life.

TMJ4 NORTHERN LIGHTS DRONE SHOW

As thousands gather along Milwaukee's lakefront, they'll witness a different kind of aerial display replacing traditional fireworks.

"There's nothing else in the world like it," said Luke Mccaman, a Carroll University senior.

TMJ4 Luke Mccaman, a Carroll University senior.

This year's July 3rd celebration features drones painting the sky with synchronized lights, movement, and music.

"The air is basically just a giant canvas for us to paint on with drone-shaped brushes," Mccaman said.

Students from Carroll University's Aviation Science and Drone Technology program are gaining hands-on experience by assisting with the production.

"It's just a huge opportunity. I love doing this kind of stuff," said Jack Johnson, a Carroll University junior.

TMJ4 Jack Johnson, a Carroll University junior.

For these students, the opportunity represents more than just a summer job—it's career preparation in an emerging field.

"Put it on our resume basically that way we have some experience on our belt," said Amy Adams, a Carroll University sophomore.

TMJ4 Amy Adams, a Carroll University sophomore.

"It's new! It wasn't a thing when I was in middle school. I'm sure when I was in middle school and my teacher was like 'some of y'all are gonna go in industries that don't exist yet' and I was like 'huh — yeah right,' and here I am now!" Mccaman said.

These students believe drones offer advantages over traditional fireworks displays.

"Everybody loves fireworks. I'm a firework guy, but drones, they offer something different, a different opportunity to celebrate. They can be just as big as fireworks," Johnson said.

TMJ4 Carroll University students setting up

The technology also provides environmental benefits and creative possibilities beyond conventional displays.

"With drones, not only are they cleaner, but we can put them with music and we can make pictures that are infinitely more complicated than what any single firework launched in the sky can do," Mccaman said.

TMJ4 NORTHER LIGHTS DRONES

The students spent the day helping crews prepare—testing drones, syncing flight paths, and prepping for lift-off.

"There is just something special about a drone show," Mccaman said.

The show starts at 9:15 p.m., and Johnson promises spectators won't be disappointed: "Expect something like you've never seen."

Tonight's show is presented by Northern Lights Drone Shows. Parking for tonight's show opens at 2 p.m. at lakefront lots. For the best views, head to McKinley Beach.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

