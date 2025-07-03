What to know before heading to Milwaukee County's July 3rd drone show

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of Independence Day, Milwaukee County and Milwaukee County Parks in partnership with Milwaukee Parks Foundation will hold a drone show at 9:15 p.m. Thursday over McKinley Beach.

The drone show will feature three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each, blending cutting-edge drone technology with an original synchronized soundtrack for a dazzling 45-minute performance.

Viewers can expect awe-inspiring images of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks, and other patriotic and local themes.

Here is everything you need to know before you go:

Milwaukee County Parks

Public Viewing Areas:

Viewing areas for the drone show will be available at McKinley Beach and McKinley Park. The show will also be visible along Milwaukee’s shoreline.

Parking & Access:

Parking will be available beginning at 2 p.m. at the Coast Guard Station Lot and McKinley Tennis Courts Lot on a first-come, first-served basis.

A $20 fee per vehicle will be charged for parking. Free handicapped parking will be available on Lincoln Memorial Drive in designated spaces.

No overnight parking or camping will be allowed in the area on July 2 or July 3

Food & Beverages:

Parks staff and additional vendors will serve food and beverages throughout McKinley Beach and park after 3 p.m.

Parks beer stands serve Molson Coors, Lakefront Brewery, and White Claw hard seltzers, along with Pepsi products. Proceeds from beer sales help support future park projects.

Additional food vendors include:



Flips Donuts

Heavenly Roasted Nuts

Rolling Cones Ice Cream Truck

Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Park

Sweet Delight Kettle Corn

Restrooms:

Portable and accessible restrooms along with those at the McKinley Marina will be available

Road closures:

To ensure everyone’s safety, roads near the event area may close just before and during the show, and the drone launch zone near the pier will be restricted.

Local law enforcement, Milwaukee County Park Rangers, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to keep everything safe.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip