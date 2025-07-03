What to know before heading to Milwaukee County's July 3rd drone show

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of Independence Day, Milwaukee County and Milwaukee County Parks in partnership with Milwaukee Parks Foundation will hold a drone show at 9:15 p.m. Thursday over McKinley Beach.
The drone show will feature three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each, blending cutting-edge drone technology with an original synchronized soundtrack for a dazzling 45-minute performance.
Viewers can expect awe-inspiring images of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks, and other patriotic and local themes.
Here is everything you need to know before you go:
Public Viewing Areas:
Viewing areas for the drone show will be available at McKinley Beach and McKinley Park. The show will also be visible along Milwaukee’s shoreline.
Parking & Access:
Parking will be available beginning at 2 p.m. at the Coast Guard Station Lot and McKinley Tennis Courts Lot on a first-come, first-served basis.
A $20 fee per vehicle will be charged for parking. Free handicapped parking will be available on Lincoln Memorial Drive in designated spaces.
No overnight parking or camping will be allowed in the area on July 2 or July 3
Food & Beverages:
Parks staff and additional vendors will serve food and beverages throughout McKinley Beach and park after 3 p.m.
Parks beer stands serve Molson Coors, Lakefront Brewery, and White Claw hard seltzers, along with Pepsi products. Proceeds from beer sales help support future park projects.
Additional food vendors include:
- Flips Donuts
- Heavenly Roasted Nuts
- Rolling Cones Ice Cream Truck
- Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Park
- Sweet Delight Kettle Corn
Restrooms:
Portable and accessible restrooms along with those at the McKinley Marina will be available
Road closures:
To ensure everyone’s safety, roads near the event area may close just before and during the show, and the drone launch zone near the pier will be restricted.
Local law enforcement, Milwaukee County Park Rangers, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to keep everything safe.
