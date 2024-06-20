Watch Now
Multiple people hurt after police chase on I-43: Interstate shut down from Capitol to Keefe

I-43 is closed in both directions from Capitol to Keefe, according to the Department of Transportation.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 20, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people were hurt after a chase ended in a construction zone on I-43 Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell TMJ4 one person with gunshot wounds was taken to Froedtert, and two others were taken to an unknown location.

It’s believed law enforcement was the source of the gunshots.

Gunshots in vehicle after police and chase

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Milwaukee Police Department requested their assistance in shutting down the highway in both directions.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called by the MCSO.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

