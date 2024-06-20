Multiple people hurt after police chase on I-43: Interstate shut down from Capitol to Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people were hurt after a chase ended in a construction zone on I-43 Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell TMJ4 one person with gunshot wounds was taken to Froedtert, and two others were taken to an unknown location.

It’s believed law enforcement was the source of the gunshots.

I-43 is closed in both directions from Capitol to Keefe, according to the Department of Transportation.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the Milwaukee Police Department requested their assistance in shutting down the highway in both directions.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called by the MCSO.

VIDEO: Squad car chases white SUV in between construction

(Video: State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org)

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

