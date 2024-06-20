Series of videos shows police chase that ended on I-43 with at least 1 dead

At least one person was killed after a police chase ended in a construction zone on I-43 Thursday afternoon, sources tell TMJ4 News.
Three people were taken to Froedtert, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Witnesses tell TMJ4 they heard at least eight gunshots. It’s believed law enforcement was the source of the gunshots.
A series of exclusive videos from State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org allows us to stitch together the chase as it happened.
The first video shows the white SUV being pursued by squad cars on Highland Ave. at I-43. The SUV is going in the wrong direction and gets on the interstate from Highland.
A few minutes later, you can see the white SUV narrowly squeezing between two cars on the interstate as the chase continued on I-43 northbound.
The next video shows a squad car chasing the SUV in the construction zone of I-43, starting south of Keefe and going to Capitol out of the camera's view.
As the chase came to an end with a crash, another video clip shows construction workers scrambling to avoid being hit.
I-43 was closed in both directions between Capitol and Keefe as a result of the chase.
The Milwaukee Police Department is expected to release more details on the incident later Thursday evening.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.