Series of videos shows police chase that ended on I-43 with at least 1 dead

At least one person was killed after a police chase ended in a construction zone on I-43 Thursday afternoon, sources tell TMJ4 News.

Three people were taken to Froedtert, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Witnesses tell TMJ4 they heard at least eight gunshots. It’s believed law enforcement was the source of the gunshots.

A series of exclusive videos from State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org allows us to stitch together the chase as it happened.

The first video shows the white SUV being pursued by squad cars on Highland Ave. at I-43. The SUV is going in the wrong direction and gets on the interstate from Highland.

highland

A few minutes later, you can see the white SUV narrowly squeezing between two cars on the interstate as the chase continued on I-43 northbound.

Video shows white SUV squeeze between vehicles on I-43 during police chase

The next video shows a squad car chasing the SUV in the construction zone of I-43, starting south of Keefe and going to Capitol out of the camera's view.

VIDEO: Squad car chases white SUV in between construction

As the chase came to an end with a crash, another video clip shows construction workers scrambling to avoid being hit.

chaseclip

I-43 was closed in both directions between Capitol and Keefe as a result of the chase.

The Milwaukee Police Department is expected to release more details on the incident later Thursday evening.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error