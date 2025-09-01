Silver City neighbors demand answers and urge driver to turn themself in after fatal crash

Milwaukee Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a 48-year-old grandmother Sunday afternoon near 35th and Greenfield, then fled the scene.

Police released surveillance photos Monday showing a 2008 GMC pickup truck with Iowa license plate PZP172 that they believe was involved in the fatal crash. The truck may have minor damage to the hood and/or grille.

The victim, identified only as Annette at her family's request, was described by her son as a "loving grandmother and mother" who could bring laughter and joy to any situation.

Ruben Casarez witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

"Sure enough, there was a lady lying in the road," Casarez said.

The incident has frustrated neighbors who say reckless driving is a constant problem in Milwaukee's Silver City neighborhood.

"We've seen plenty of hit-and-runs. I mean, people crash into cars all the time, take off, it's like there's no one responsible or held accountable for anything," Casarez said.

David Cox, another neighbor who saw the aftermath, called the driver's actions unacceptable.

"Not stopping for somebody, that's just anarchy," Cox said. "Just know that it could be one of your own loved ones who could be killed and just left for dead. Nobody wants that."

Community members are urging the driver to come forward.

"Turn yourself in, just turn yourself in. If someone knows them, just do the right thing, the responsible thing because they took someone's grandmother, someone's mother," Casarez said. "How can you just do that to somebody's property, to somebody's life, and keep going like it's nothing?"

Anyone with information about the crash or the truck is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

