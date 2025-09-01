Milwaukee police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run near 35th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver of a GMC pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12:48 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, near 35th and Greenfield in Milwaukee. Police said the driver fled after striking a 48-year-old pedestrian, who later died at a hospital.

The truck is believed to be a 2008 GMC pickup with Iowa plate PZP172. Police say it may have minor damage to the hood or grille and was last seen near 35th and National.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

