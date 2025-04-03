Sean Kane out as MPS facilities director amid lead safety controversy

MILWAUKEE — The man in charge of Milwaukee Public Schools’ lead clean up is out.

On Thursday, multiple sources confirmed that Sean Kane is no longer serving as MPS’ facilities and maintenance director, effective immediately.

For two months, Jenna Rae has been reporting on Kane. He has been leading the charge to remediate unsafe lead levels inside several MPS buildings.

That charge has come with significant scrutiny, as Kane’s promises and on-record remarks have fallen short. At a Feb. 11 press conference, Kane said multiple times that school buildings were safe.

Since then, several schools have recorded unsafe lead levels, with some required to stay closed until they pass inspections.

On Feb. 14, Rae reported that Kane was hired as MPS’ facilities director in 2021 without the required license. Records show he didn't renew it until three years later, in July 2024, after someone filed a complaint with the state.

"Whose responsibility do you think it was to ensure your license was intact before you were appointed and approved for this position?" Rae asked Kane on Feb. 14.

"I would honestly think it's human resources," Kane responded.

"So, there was no indication that you should've been checking that your license was in good standing before being in this position?" Rae rebutted.

"Not from my understanding. Again, I honestly thought my license was active during that whole time," Kane answered.

Two days before that interview, we found Kane signed a final decision and order from the state licensing division, acknowledging it was his responsibility to ensure his registration status remained active.

"What you're telling me clearly demonstrates that he's willfully lying, and I think that's a huge issue," MPS parent Ron Jansen said.

"I think it's just another sort of piece of evidence that this person is not trustworthy to lead this department, which is really responsible for cleaning up these buildings," Kristen Payne, an MPS parent and founder of Lead Safe Schools MKE, said.

Sources say the search for his replacement will begin immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

