MPS lead exposure: Three schools ordered to close on Monday

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) have been ordered to close by the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) due to significant lead hazards found during inspections this week.

Starms Early Childhood Center, Fernwood Montessori, and LaFollette School will close Monday, March 17, according to a release.

The health department said the closures are necessary for "thorough remediation and cleaning to ensure a safe environment for students and staff."

MHD said the decision for the closures was made following visual inspections this week, where significant lead hazards were identified in each school. Further updates will be provided as testing and remediation progress.

Starms Early Childhood Center

Starms Early Childhood students and staff temporarily will relocate to nearby Starms Discovery Learning Center (2035 N. 25th St.).

Classroom materials and other items should be left at Starms ECC.

School hours will remain the same (9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Any student medications should be picked up from Starms ECC on Friday, March 14.

Fernwood Montessori

TMJ4

Fernwood students and staff temporarily will relocate to Andrew S. Douglas Middle School (3620 N. 18th St.).



Classroom materials and other items should be left at Fernwood.

School hours will remain the same (7:25 a.m. to 2:25 p.m).

If your student is already assigned a bus, your student will be taken to Douglas.

If you need transportation for your child, daily shuttle buses will take students from Fernwood to Douglas at 7:10 a.m. and return them to Fernwood at 3:00 p.m.

Any student medications should be picked up from Fernwood on Friday, March 14

For questions, please call (414) 475-8922.



LaFollette School

LaFollette students and staff temporarily will relocate to Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (1017 N. 12th St.).



Classroom materials and other items should be left at LaFollette.

School hours will remain the same (9:10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.).

If your student is already assigned a bus, your student will be taken to WCLL.

If you need transportation for your child, please call (414) 475-8922.

Any student medications should be picked up from LaFollette on Friday, March 14.

Trowbridge update

Meanwhile, cleaning and remediation are complete at Trowbridge School, which has passed inspection. Students are set to return Monday, March 17.

TMJ4

Other schools previously identified with lead hazards include Golda Meir Lower Campus, Kagel, and Maryland Avenue Montessori.

In a release Thursday, the Milwaukee Health Department said it completed a clearance check at Kagel School, which has passed. Lead dust levels now meet safety standards, and no further remediation is required.

MHD said it is in the process of performing re-clearance checks at Golda Meir and will provide updates early next week.

TMJ4 News Golda Meir School Lower Campus in Milwaukee

At Maryland Avenue Montessori, most tested areas passed clearance standards, but one area—a locked janitor’s closet not accessible to students—failed. MPS is conducting additional cleaning, and MHD will reassess later this week. Another update will be provided once results are available.

Free lead screening clinic

This weekend, MHD, MPS, Children’s Wisconsin, and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers will host a free lead screening clinic for students at affected schools. The clinic is Saturday at Bradley Tech High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Next steps: MHD said it will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and that the health and safety of MPS students and staff remain a top priority.

City of Milwaukee Health Department

Families and staff can find updates, information on upcoming screening clinics, and public health resources atwww.milwaukee.gov/MPS-Lead andmpsmke.com/mpsleadreport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip