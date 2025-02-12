MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A newly released report from the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) details "very high" lead levels inside Golda Meir's campus.

In some areas, the report states lead levels are nearly 20 times higher than the recommended amount.

Tuesday afternoon, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) leaders reacted to the new assessment.

MPS leaders said in a press conference that their schools are safe. However, this isn't a new problem for MPS. In fact, the director of facilities and maintenance said his team has been cleaning buildings and enforcing lead practices for years.

"It's not just the city of Milwaukee, but other areas where schools, buildings, houses, etc. You just assume if the building was constructed before 1978 that it does contain lead in the painted surfaces. Over the years, I can assure you there have been painted coatings, numerous coatings all across our buildings. Again, you encapsulate and stabilize the situation," Director Sean Kane said.

"Right, but respectfully, we're not talking about other buildings within the city of Milwaukee. We're talking about buildings that house children. A majority of the children in Milwaukee go to Milwaukee Public Schools, so why wasn't something done prior? Why are these levels so high?" reporter Jenna Rae asked Kane.

Watch: MPS to solicit outside services to clean up lead levels inside Golda Meir campus

MPS to solicit outside services to clean up high lead levels inside Golda Meir campus

"We're utilizing certified people to stabilize lead-painted surfaces," Kane responded.

Mike Totoraitis, the city's commissioner of health, said earlier Tuesday that the average lead level inside Golda Meir was "very high" and that MPS needs to take action immediately.

MPS' own policy states that it does annual lead assessments, but Kane couldn't tell us the last time one was done at Golda Meir.

"So is MPS not following that policy?" Rae asked Kane.

"Well, it's not even so much a policy. We do have staff in the building every day, and if there's something observed, it's supposed to be entered in," he responded.

Moving forward, Kane said they've seen the health department's report and are responding swiftly.

"That's why we're soliciting services from an outside certified restoration contractor," Kane explained.

Despite MPS leaders saying their schools are safe, the city's health commissioner said there's a caveat: the schools are only safe as long as MPS follows the requirements and orders issued by the health department.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error