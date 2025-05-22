MILWAUKEE — Almetha Parker, a survivor of the deadly apartment fire that occurred on May 11th near 27th and Highland, expressed the need for support from city leaders as she continues to stay in an American Red Cross shelter for survivors who have been displaced by the blaze.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Intentional act' cannot be ruled out in fatal Milwaukee fire, chief says

“We're ready to go on. The fire is over. It’s been over a week. We're ready to go on with our lives,” Parker stated, reflecting the feelings of many of the neighbors who have been affected by the tragic event.

Five people died in the fire, several more were injured.

As the investigation into how the fire started continues, the Milwaukee Police Department announced that officers have concluded their work at the fire scene.

Just a day prior, TMJ4’s Breyndn Jones spoke with Parker about the growing frustrations felt by survivors in the shelter.

Parker’s frustrations were echoed in a new statement released by Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the area surrounding the Highland Court Apartments.

Watch: Residents displaced by deadly apartment fire ask Milwaukee city leaders for assistance

Residents displaced by deadly apartment fire ask Milwaukee city leaders for assistance

Bauman emphasized that the owner of the property "must allow tenants back into their homes immediately."

"The owner of the Highland Court Apartments must allow tenants back into their homes immediately, as the building was released Wednesday (May 21) by law enforcement," he said in a statement released Thursday. "The experience of May 11 has been extremely traumatic for the residents of Highland Court (and their loved ones), and they should not be traumatized further by any additional delay that keeps them from returning to inspect their homes."

However, the landlord told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that she has not yet received clearance from authorities to permit residents to return.

Jenkins returned to the apartment buildings and found it remains boarded up.

Many of the displaced residents, including Parker, voiced that their main concern is not returning home to their destroyed units, but finding stable housing solutions.

“What we’re wanting is help moving to the next step," said Parker. "Let us know what you, in power, can do to help us who don’t have that power.”

Neighbors said they've been having a hard time connecting to other landlords in the area and with resources that can help them avoid homelessness.

Deborah Meyer, another displaced neighbor, highlighted the struggle to find housing amidst challenges such as evictions and credit issues.

“If the city Alderman can work to find landlords that will take people with evictions or with other credit issues or discrimination issues. That’s what we need,” she said.

Prioritizing housing is essential for these neighbors.

“We need to get housing and then after that we can get our big items out of there," said Meyer.

The call for assistance is clear: residents urge city officials to help connect them to homes and resources that can alleviate their current shelter situation.

"Come check on us! See how we’re doing as people," Parker said to elected officials.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the fire, the survivors are looking for assistance rebuilding their lives.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip