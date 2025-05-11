Neighbors recount jumping off balconies, being trapped in apartment fire that killed four

MILWAUKEE — As fire and smoke spread through Highland Court apartments Sunday morning, leaving dozens trapped, many residents jumped out of their windows and balconies, while others hoped help would arrive in time.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to 27th. St. and Highland Blvd. around 7:45 a.m. MFD Chief Aaron Lipski said four people were killed and four more were in critical condition.

Almetha Parker was inside her apartment when the fire began.

“I was in full panic and anxiety,” Parker said.

Tahleel Mohieldin Almetha Parker was rescued by firefighters from the burning building.

She told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin she found herself trapped on her third-floor balcony, not sure if she would live or die.

While she waited to be rescued, Park watched as some of her neighbors took matters into their own hands.

“They were jumping off the balcony, a lady with her baby jumped,” she recalled.

Neighbors like Eddie Edwards, who was among those who jumped out of the smoke filled building, stepped in to help.

Tahleel Mohieldin Eddie Edwards rescued neighbors from the fire.

After getting his own family to safety, Edwards went to work helping as many people as he could climb their way to the ground.

“She tossed the baby out the window, so I grabbed em and I caught the baby,” he shared. “I really didn’t want to see nobody die or nothing.”

Emerald Gransberry was also among those rescued by firefighters after finding his hallway completely filled with smoke.

Tahleel Mohieldin Emerald Gransberry was rescued by firefighters.

He too watched as people jumped from the building’s third and fourth floors, but knew not everyone had that option.

“It was bad you had elderly up there, disabled, they couldn’t get out. It was crazy,” he said. “You hear people screaming, you hear bumping and stuff all around me.”

Thankfully, help came for Parker and the 30 others rescued from the apartment building. Firefighters from Milwaukee, West Allis, and Wauwatosa helped people down debris-filled hallways, stairs, and firetruck ladders.

“I mean it was really sad; lot of people didn’t get out,” Gransberry said. “The fire department they did their best, I get it.”

The Red Cross said almost 100 people were displaced Sunday. Lipski said the cause of the fire is under investigation but believes it started in a common area.

ATF officers were on the scene Sunday, going door to door, reportedly asking neighbors about the fire.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was also at the scene, speaking with the displaced residents.

