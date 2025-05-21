Fire survivors at Milwaukee shelter grow restless as investigation continues

MILWAUKEE — More than 100 people displaced by a deadly Mother's Day fire are still without answers.

Althema Parker recorded the moments that changed her life when fire broke out at 27th and Highland on May 11. The fire killed five people and displaced more than 100 residents, 30 of whom are now staying at a shelter in Holler Park.

"We've become a community, we've become family because we're in this trauma together, but then there are issues coming up, we want to know what's the next step," Parker said.

While the Red Cross has committed to assisting until everyone finds housing, Parker says that health issues are now emerging at the shelter.

"Some people are starting to have stomach issues, so the Red Cross is trying to keep everyone from getting sick," Parker said.

Parker says the Red Cross has provided sanitation services and separated those who have fallen ill, but Parker remains concerned about the spread of illness in the confined shelter space.

TMJ4 reached out to the Red Cross and while they did not confirm the illnesses, they say their protocol is to disinfect areas and isolate the individuals.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Police Department confirms the investigation into the fire is still ongoing, more than a week after the incident.

When asked about the frustration of not having answers about the fire's cause, Parker expressed her dismay.

"Very frustrating, you have cameras," Parker said. "You can see where the fire was started, okay, how much more do you have to investigate?"

Without knowing if she was a victim of a crime, Parker doesn't know what resources are available to her and the rest of the survivors.

Parker feels that while the Red Cross has supported the displaced residents, other community leaders have forgotten them. She had a direct message for elected officials:

"You want our votes, but we want your help," Parker said.

TMJ4 reached out to Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the district where the fire took place.

"We have been working to enable residents to gain access to their homes to retrieve personal belongings," Bauman wrote. "This effort is proving very frustrating and difficult given all the levels of government involved in the investigation."

