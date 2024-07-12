Protesters reach "agreement " with city for RNC march route

MILWAUKEE — The Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 said they made an agreement with the City of Milwaukee over the march route planned for July 15th.

The leader, Omar Flores, said the group will be able to march on the route they want.

The group did make a slight change to the route they have been pushing for.

“This is gonna be only slightly different. There was just one turn that changed. We're still gonna be marching past, uh, Highland and MLK which is like the point we're able to get closest to the Fiserv Forum,” Flores explained.

TMJ4 Protesters made a handshake agreement with the City of Milwaukee on where to march during the RNC.

There has been back-and-forth dialogue between the group and the city for quite some time. This new agreement came on Friday morning.

“We are very proud to announce that as 11AM today, we have reached a handshake agreement with the City of Milwaukee that will allow us to march within sight and sound of Fiserv Forum,” Flores explained.

A spokesperson for the city told TMJ4’s Megan Lee it’s “an understanding rather than an agreement.”

The group plans to march on Monday July 15th at 10:00 AM. The march will leave from Red Arrow Park.

According to the coalition, a member of the City Attorney's office will observe the march.

