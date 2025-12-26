Post-Christmas shoppers flood stores for returns and deals

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Millions of Americans flocked to stores the day after Christmas, creating some of the busiest shopping scenes of the year as retailers braced for a wave of returns and bargain hunters sought post-holiday deals.

The National Retail Federation expected Americans to spend over $1 trillion this holiday season and predicted nearly one out of every five gifts will be returned. According to the American Retail Federation, up to 17% of holiday gifts get returned every year.

At a packed shopping outlet in Menomonee Falls, the parking lot was nearly full as shoppers like Sue Torn made their rounds through the strip mall.

"I'm returning a Bucks sweatshirt," Torn said. "I ended up paying about $30 more than what it is, so I'm gonna go get that adjusted."

But returns weren't the only draw. Many shoppers were hunting for post-Christmas bargains.

"I am a deal shopper. I love a deal." Torn said.

Brenda Williams from Milwaukee was shopping for her granddaughter who just got a new house.

"After Christmas shopping, that's when all the sales are!" Williams said.

Theresa Thorn from Hartford was looking for Christmas pajamas for her family for next year.

"The line was long, but it wasn't terrible. They did it pretty quick, and they were nice in there," Thorn said.

While most shoppers were paying for their purchases, Menomonee Falls police reported a few days ago that some holiday grinches stole several hundred dollars in merchandise from a TJ Maxx location in the same plaza.

"That's almost hard to do, because you got people at the door and beepers and all that," Torn said.

