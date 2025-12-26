'A disincentive for sure': Milwaukee shoppers weigh holiday returns as some major retailers add fees

MILWAUKEE — The post-Christmas return rush comes with a new cost this year as nearly three-quarters of retailers now charge fees for mailing back unwanted gifts.

That's according to the National Retail Federation. The organization found 72% of merchants started charging for at least one return option in the past 12 months, citing rising shipping costs and efforts to reduce return fraud.

"That's a disincentive for sure, especially for someone like myself who prefers to shop in person anyway," said Julie Esch, a Milwaukee shopper.

Major stores have implemented varying charges for mail returns: Abercrombie & Fitch costs $7 per package, Macy's charges $10, and Marshalls and TJ Maxx charge $12 per package, according to the retailer's policies.

The fees specifically apply to online purchases that customers return by mail, according to the National Retail Federation study. In-person returns to physical stores typically remain free.

Marcus Barry, another local shopper, said he never returns Christmas gifts.

"I've never even heard of that," Barry said when learning about the new return fees.

Along with those fees, some stores have also extended their return windows for the holiday season.

Amazon customers have until Jan. 31 for most gifts ordered in November and December. Best Buy extends its returns policy until Jan. 15, according to the retailer's policy.

“That’s why I prefer to go in person. Having to return them online is frustrating for me," Esch laughed.

Retailers estimate 17% of holiday sales will be returned, according to the National Retail Federation research.

You can check each store's policy to see if there's a way to waive or avoid the fee.

